Philippines' total debt rises slightly in October

MANILA, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' total debt increased by 0.46 percent to 11.97 trillion pesos (roughly 237.72 billion U.S. Dollars) at the end of October, according to the latest data released by the Philippine Bureau of Treasury on Wednesday.

The bureau said the country's total debt rose by 54.48 billion pesos (roughly 1 billion U.S. dollars) "due to net issuance of domestic securities."Of the total debt, the bureau said 29.3 percent was sourced externally, while the rest was domestic borrowings.

The bureau added that the country's foreign debt grew by 12.99 percent from the start of the year.