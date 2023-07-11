Open Menu

Philippines' Total External Trade Declines By 5.1 Pct In May

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Philippines' total external trade declines by 5.1 pct in May

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) --:The Philippines' total external trade in goods dropped by 5.1 percent in May 2023 to 17.28 billion U.S. Dollars from 18.20 billion dollars in May 2022, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Tuesday.

Of the total external trade in May, the agency said that 62.

7 percent were imported goods, while the rest were exported goods.

The PSA said the balance of trade in goods or the difference between export and import value in May amounted to -4.40 billion dollars, indicating a trade deficit with an annual decrease of 20.9 percent.

China was the Philippines' highest supplier of imported goods, valued at 2.60 billion dollars, or 24 percent of the country's total imports in May.

Related Topics

Import Philippines May From Billion

Recent Stories

Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's ..

Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's Convention and Qawali Night f ..

2 minutes ago
 Chairman PTI provoking people to sabotage peace: S ..

Chairman PTI provoking people to sabotage peace: Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Nawaz invites Fazl to Dubai to address concerns

Nawaz invites Fazl to Dubai to address concerns

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

12 hours ago
Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defe ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in ..

12 hours ago
 PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

13 hours ago
 Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 20 ..

Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 2023

13 hours ago
 Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer ..

Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer to end tantrums

13 hours ago
 PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes ..

PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes, corruption

13 hours ago
 Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near ..

Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near Canaries

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous