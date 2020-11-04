Philippines' total external trade shrinks 9.2 pct in September

MANILA, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Philippines' total external trade in goods declined 9.2 percent in September from a year earlier to 14.14 billion U.S. Dollars, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Wednesday.

This was lower than its previous month's annual drop of 17.9 percent and higher than the 3.5 percent drop in September 2019, the PSA said in a statement.

Of the total external trade in September 2020, the PSA said 56.0 percent were imported goods, and the rest exported goods.

The PSA said the balance of trade in goods, or the difference between the value of export and import, in September 2020 amounted to -1.

71 billion U.S. dollars, representing a trade deficit with an annual decline of 49.9 percent.

By major trading partners, exports to China comprised the highest export value amounting to 1.22 billion U.S. dollars, or a share of 19.6 percent to the total exports during the month.

China was also the country's biggest supplier of imported goods valued at 2.01 billion U.S. dollars, or 25.3 percent of the total imports in September 2020, the PSA said.