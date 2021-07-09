UrduPoint.com
Philippines' Total External Trade Up 39.9 Pct In May

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

Philippines' total external trade up 39.9 pct in May

MANILA, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Philippines' total external trade in goods grew by 39.9 percent in May from a year earlier to 14.54 billion U.S. Dollars, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Friday, adding that China remains the biggest trading partner of the Southeast Asian country.

Of the total external trade in May, the PSA said 59.5 percent were imported goods, while the rest exported goods.

The balance of trade in goods in May amounted to minus 2.76 billion U.S. dollars, representing a trade deficit with an annual increase of 109.7 percent.

By trading partners, the PSA said exports to China comprised the highest value amounting to 954.28 million U.S. dollars, or a share of 16.2 percent of the total exports.

China was the Philippines' biggest supplier of imported goods valued at 2.21 billion U.S. dollars, or 25.6 percent of the total imports in May, the PSA added.

