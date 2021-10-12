Philippines' total external trade up by 25.3 pct in August

MANILA, Oct. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Philippines' total external trade in goods grew by 25.3 percent in August from 16.51 billion U.S. Dollars a year earlier, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Tuesday, adding that China remains the Southeast Asian country's biggest trading partner.

Of the total external trade in August, the PSA said 60.8 percent were imported goods, while the rest were exported goods.

In the same month, the balance of trade in goods amounted to minus 3.58 billion U.S. dollars, representing a trade deficit with an annual increase of 64.1 percent, data showed.

By trading partner, the PSA said exports to China comprised the highest export value amounting to 1.05 billion U.S. dollars or 16.2 percent of the total exports.

The PSA added that China was the Philippines' biggest supplier of imported goods, valued at 2.36 billion U.S. dollars or 23.5 percent of the total imports in August.