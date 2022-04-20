UrduPoint.com

Philippines Tourism To Grow By 6.7 Pct Over Next Decade

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Philippines tourism to grow by 6.7 pct over next decade

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The Philippines' tourism industry will grow by 6.7 percent over the next decade after turning a corner and "firmly on the road to recovery," the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) said in its latest report released in Manila on Wednesday.

The report forecasts that Philippine's tourism's contribution to GDP could be worth over 155 billion U.S. Dollars in 2032, accounting for 21.4 percent of the whole economy.

"With travel and tourism employment forecast to grow annually by an average of 3 percent over the next 10 years, nearly 3 million new jobs could be created, accounting for 21.5 percent of all jobs in the Philippines," said Julia Simpson, WTTC president and CEO.

She said that travel and tourism in the Philippines "climbed steeply" compared to 2020.

"The impressive rise of the sector's contribution to the nation's economy saw it ranked as the world's fourth fastest-growing economy in 2021," Simpson added.

The Philippines will hold this Thursday the 21st Global Tourism Summit in which over 1,000 delegates from across the global travel and tourism sector will participate. The meeting aims to identify actions that will realign efforts to recover and make global tourism more resilient and sustainable.

"Ultimately, through this summit, we hope to raise awareness of travel and tourism's full economic and social impact," Philippine Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.

"We want to make travel as seamless as possible without compromising the health and safety of travelers. We are open; we are vaccinated and boostered," Puyat said.

