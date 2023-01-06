UrduPoint.com

Philippines' Unemployment Rate Falls To 4.2 Pct In November

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Philippines' unemployment rate falls to 4.2 pct in November

MANILA, Jan. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) --:The unemployment rate in the Philippines declined to 4.2 percent in November, compared to the previous month's record of 4.5 percent, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Friday.

PSA data showed 2.18 million Filipinos were out of work in November, lower than the 2.24 million recorded in October. PSA head Dennis Mapa said the November unemployment rate was the lowest rate since April 2005.

According to PSA, the employment rate rose to 95.

8 percent, bringing the total employment for November to 49.71 million.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said that the strong labor market signifies the steady recovery of the Philippine economy.

"We see a more dynamic labor market as flexible work arrangements and digitalization provide easier access to employment opportunities for Filipinos who also attend to other essential tasks such as parenting and pursuing higher education, among others," he added.

Related Topics

Education Philippines April October November Market Million Employment

Recent Stories

Visa regime simplified for Pakistani businessmen: ..

Visa regime simplified for Pakistani businessmen: Kazakhstan Ambassador

18 minutes ago
 SHC hands over Dua Zahra temporarily to her parent ..

SHC hands over Dua Zahra temporarily to her parents

25 minutes ago
 PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-savi ..

PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-saving measures

2 hours ago
 Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese ..

Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese New Year&#039; January 14

2 hours ago
 Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaborat ..

Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaboration & Investment Opportunities ..

3 hours ago
 Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses l ..

Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses leaked, researcher says

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.