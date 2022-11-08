UrduPoint.com

Philippines' Unemployment Rate Falls To 5 Pct In September

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Philippines' unemployment rate falls to 5 pct in September

MANILA, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) --:The unemployment rate in the Philippines declined to 5 percent in September, compared to the previous month's record of 5.3 percent, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Tuesday.

PSA data showed 2.5 million Filipinos were out of work in September, lower than the 2.68 million recorded in August.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the September unemployment rate is a new record-low since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in January 2020. Employment growth was observed in all sectors, led by the services sector and the industry and agriculture sectors.

"With the vibrant resumption of economic activities, an additional 2.2 million Filipinos joined the workforce, raising the country's labor force participation rate to 65.2 percent in September 2022 from 63.3 percent year-on-year," he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture Philippines January August September 2020 All From Industry Million Employment

Recent Stories

PM terms EWS imperative for resilience planning in ..

PM terms EWS imperative for resilience planning in climate-affected countries

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th November 2022

2 hours ago
 UK Scraps Royal Yacht Project Billed as National F ..

UK Scraps Royal Yacht Project Billed as National Flagship

10 hours ago
 Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cu ..

Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cup squad

10 hours ago
 Three migrants jump into sea in Italy port standof ..

Three migrants jump into sea in Italy port standoff

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.