Philippines' unemployment rate falls to 5 pct in September

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :PSA data showed 2.5 million Filipinos were out of work in September, lower than the 2.68 million recorded in August.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the September unemployment rate is a new record-low since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in January 2020.

Employment growth was observed in all sectors, led by the services sector and the industry and agriculture sectors.

"With the vibrant resumption of economic activities, an additional 2.2 million Filipinos joined the workforce, raising the country's labor force participation rate to 65.2 percent in September 2022 from 63.3 percent year-on-year," he added.