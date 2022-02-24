UrduPoint.com

Philipsen Sprints To Second Stage Victory In UAE

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Philipsen sprints to second stage victory in UAE

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Jasper Philipsen recorded his second victory in this year's UAE Tour in a sprint on Thursday, leaving the leader's jersey on the shoulders of Tadej Pogacar.

The Belgian, who rides for Alpecin-Fenix and took the opening stage in a sprint on Sunday, was again fastest to the line as the 182-kilometre stage ended in a chaotic bunch finish at Al Marjan Island, in the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah.

Philipsen edged 20-year-old Dutch rookie Olav Kooij of Jumbo-Visma and Irishman Sam Bennett, who rides for Bora.

"It was a really fast finish," said Philipsen after crossing the line.

"My lead-out man's chain came off in the last kilometer, so it was chaos trying to find a good wheel. It all came out well in the end though.

" Pogacar, who rides for the home team UAE, collected a two-second bonus during the stage to double his lead over Italian Filippo Ganna of Ineos.

"I saw the opportunity to take some seconds in the intermediate sprint and took it," said the Slovenian.

"I had a puncture today but I didn't panic, it happens sometimes," he said. "The team was perfect and I was not stressed." On Friday, the sixth and penultimate stage is again likely to end in a sprint after a 180-kilometer ride round Dubai.

"We'll go for it tomorrow, anything after this is an extra bonus," said Philipsen, who leads in the green jersey classification by 30 points.

The tour ends with a summit finish on Jebel Hafeet on Saturday.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Jasper Man Lead Sunday National University All

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

4 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

4 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

4 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>