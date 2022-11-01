Photo exhibition featuring Chinese photographers kicks off in Tokyo

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO,Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Some 60 photographs from three Chinese photographers in Japan are shown here at an exhibition to mark the 50th anniversary of the normalization of the China-Japan diplomatic relations.

The exhibition, titled "Under the Same Sky" and featuring photographs from Feng Xuemin, Guo Yun and Jiang Ting, kicked off Monday in the China Cultural center in Tokyo.

Yang Yu, charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Japan, Yasuo Fukuda, former Japanese prime minister, and Kiyomi Seno, chairman of the Japan-China Society, attended the opening ceremony.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Yang expressed his hope that the two countries will revisit their original aspiration for peace and friendship, stick to the right direction of peace and friendly cooperation, continuously expand exchanges and cooperation, and enhance understanding and mutual trust.