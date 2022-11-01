UrduPoint.com

Photo Exhibition Featuring Chinese Photographers Kicks Off In Tokyo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Photo exhibition featuring Chinese photographers kicks off in Tokyo

TOKYO,Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Some 60 photographs from three Chinese photographers in Japan are shown here at an exhibition to mark the 50th anniversary of the normalization of the China-Japan diplomatic relations.

The exhibition, titled "Under the Same Sky" and featuring photographs from Feng Xuemin, Guo Yun and Jiang Ting, kicked off Monday in the China Cultural center in Tokyo.

Yang Yu, charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Japan, Yasuo Fukuda, former Japanese prime minister, and Kiyomi Seno, chairman of the Japan-China Society, attended the opening ceremony.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Yang expressed his hope that the two countries will revisit their original aspiration for peace and friendship, stick to the right direction of peace and friendly cooperation, continuously expand exchanges and cooperation, and enhance understanding and mutual trust.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Tokyo Same Japan From

Recent Stories

OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

32 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealand

36 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat first against New Zealand

36 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets

1 hour ago
 PTI to resume long march from Gujranwala today

PTI to resume long march from Gujranwala today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.