ANKARA, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) --:A photo exhibition was held Thursday in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, to introduce the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympic Games to the Turkish public.

Chinese Ambassador to Turkey Liu Shaobin and President of the National Olympic Committee of Turkey Ugur Erdener attended the exhibition, along with hundreds of guests from the Turkish parliament, the Turkish Olympic Committee and the Turkish-Chinese Friendship Foundation.

The exhibition, under the same motto as the Beijing Winter Olympic Games "Together for a Shared Future," delivered a comprehensive introduction of the global sports event from various perspectives.