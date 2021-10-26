Photo exhibition on Chinese American history kicks off in New York

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) --:A photo exhibition on the history of Chinese Americans was unveiled on Tuesday at Harvard Club of New York City.

On display are around 20 groups of photos and texts covering the major events that involved Chinese in the United States and Chinese Americans since the 19th century.

The exhibition is designed to show the fact that Chinese Americans have made significant contributions to American society by participating in the California Gold Rush, construction of the transcontinental railroad, American Civil War and others, according to a release from the organizers.

"I wish the exhibition a complete success. I thank the contributions Chinese Americans made towards society ... I wish continuing cooperation between China and the United States," said Steven C. Rockefeller Jr., from the Rockefeller family and head of RoseRock Capital Group.