UrduPoint.com

Photo Exhibition On Chinese American History Kicks Off In New York

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

Photo exhibition on Chinese American history kicks off in New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) --:A photo exhibition on the history of Chinese Americans was unveiled on Tuesday at Harvard Club of New York City.

On display are around 20 groups of photos and texts covering the major events that involved Chinese in the United States and Chinese Americans since the 19th century.

The exhibition is designed to show the fact that Chinese Americans have made significant contributions to American society by participating in the California Gold Rush, construction of the transcontinental railroad, American Civil War and others, according to a release from the organizers.

"I wish the exhibition a complete success. I thank the contributions Chinese Americans made towards society ... I wish continuing cooperation between China and the United States," said Steven C. Rockefeller Jr., from the Rockefeller family and head of RoseRock Capital Group.

Related Topics

Century China New York United States Gold Family From

Recent Stories

Welcome the Dawn of Photography with vivo X70 Pro, ..

Welcome the Dawn of Photography with vivo X70 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 18 South Africa Vs. West ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 18 South Africa Vs. West Indies, Live Score, History, W ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistani student contributes to successful launch ..

Pakistani student contributes to successful launch of satellite in China

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan stands behind Kashmiris till solution of ..

Pakistan stands behind Kashmiris till solution of issue: Nazeer Abbassi

40 minutes ago
 China has huge potential market for Pakistani good ..

China has huge potential market for Pakistani goods: Chinese expert

40 minutes ago
 Turkish Airlines rings closing bell on Wall Street ..

Turkish Airlines rings closing bell on Wall Street

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.