Photo Exhibition On Merged Areas Of KP Will Be Held Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Photo exhibition on merged areas of KP will be held tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :A photo exhibition portraying lifestyle of people living in the merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will open here on December 8 at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The event has been organized by GIZ-implementation FATA Development Programme (FDP) which is commissioned since 2009 by the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and co-financed by the European Union. Since 2018.

The FDP has been supporting the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the FATA-KP merger, especially in the fields of administrative reforms, state-citizen dialogue on local development, as well as service delivery in health and education.

To highlight the long-standing and successful development cooperation between Germany-Pakistan and FDP's support to its partners in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the past thirteen years, the photo exhibition showcases the rich culture, different aspects of social life, local governance and development initiatives and challenges, as well as the potentials of the Merged Areas.

German Ambassador, Alfred Grannas will inaugurate the event and deliver the opening speech. The exhibition will be followed by a discussion on photography and its challenges in the tribal societyof the Merged Areas with the award-winning photographersAbdul Majeed Goraya and Alamgir Khan.

