Photo exhibition paying tributes to diverse beauty of China by Ambassador Haque held in Beijing

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :A photo exhibition titled "China in Frames: A Photographic Tribute" by Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque was held at Yindi Art Museum to pay tributes to the rich culture and diverse beauty of China.

The collection of photographs reflects the Ambassador's three years in China, showcasing his deep appreciation and admiration for the country's unique charm.

Each photograph tells a story of breathtaking landscapes, iconic monuments, ancient traditions, and the vibrant spirit that permeates every corner of China.

The exhibition also encapsulates the Ambassador's profound connection with China, paying tribute to the shared heritage and the enduring friendship between China and Pakistan.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Ambassador Haque who travelled to numerous provinces, cities, tourist places and cultural sites in China said that the exhibition expressed his deep affection for China and showed the beauty and diversity of Chinese landscapes.

"In each photograph is a brush stroke portraying a nation that has captured my heart and soul," he added.

He emphasized that these photographs are not just ordinary pictures; they represent his love for China, its people and the captivating landscapes, diverse culture, and progress the country has made.

"These photographs do not merely capture moments but captured the essence of a land that has graciously unfolded its wonders before me," he added.

Ambassador Haque said that his photographs will serve as cherished memories of his staying in China, and added, "China having rich history, landscapes, traditions and people has been my home away from home.

" He said that his stay in China has been a revelation that has unfolded with every step, every interaction and every moment.

Terming the exhibition as a tribute from an iron friend to a best friend, he said that the friendship between Pakistan and China is all-weather and time-tested and it will continue to grow in the future.

Ambassador Haque has been greatly impressed by the development of China and its economic progress, which he considers a modern-day miracle.

He also expressed his intention to bring his photo exhibition to Pakistan, allowing the Pakistani people to learn more about China and the friendship between the two countries.

In his address, President, China Pakistan Friendship Association, Sha Zhukang appreciated Ambassador Haque's photographic work and said that each photograph tells a story of breathtaking landscapes, iconic monuments, ancient traditions, and the vibrant spirit that permeates every corner of China.

Other speakers also paid rich tributes to Ambassador Haque for holding the exhibition and said these unique photographs are gifts for both nations and will further strengthen people-to-people contacts.

The exhibition is divided into six themes namely, 1) Chinese people,2) nature,3) street life,4) Chinese monuments,5) Chinese culture, and 6) China at night.