UrduPoint.com

Photojournalist Shot Dead In Mexican Border City

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Photojournalist shot dead in Mexican border city

Tijuana, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :A photojournalist was shot dead Monday in Mexico's crime-plagued city of Tijuana bordering the United States, authorities said -- the latest such murder in one of the world's deadliest countries for reporters.

Margarito Martinez, 49, was attacked with a firearm and his body found near his home, the security secretariat in the northwestern state of Baja California said in a statement.

Martinez, who specialized in news related to the police, had a gunshot wound to the head, according to prosecutors.

"Freedom of expression, in all its forms, is a fundamental right of citizens," the Baja California Attorney General's Office said in a statement.

Martinez, who worked for media including the weekly Zeta of Tijuana, had received threats from people linked to organized crime, according to a media rights group, Yo si soy periodista (I am a journalist).

Authorities were also urged to investigate an attack that led to the death of another journalist and social media activist, Jose Luis Gamboa, in the city of Xalapa in the eastern state of Veracruz.

Gamboa was taken to hospital on January 10 after he was stabbed and left lying on the street, but his body was not identified until Friday.

It was unclear if the killing was related to his work.

Gamboa is not known to have been threatened, according to the State Commission for the Attention and Protection of Journalists.

Even so, media rights watchdog Reporters without Borders (RSF) urged prosecutors to thoroughly investigate the killing.

"Gamboa had denounced and strongly criticized local authorities for their relationship with organized crime," it tweeted.

RSF regularly ranks Mexico alongside war-torn countries such as Afghanistan and Yemen as the world's most dangerous places for news media.

At least seven journalists were murdered in Mexico in 2021, according to an AFP count, although it has not been determined if all the killings were linked to their work.

More than 100 reporters have been murdered since 2000 in Mexico and only a fraction of the crimes have resulted in convictions.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Attack Afghanistan World Police Social Media Threatened Yemen Xalapa Tijuana Veracruz United States Mexico January Media All From

Recent Stories

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit ..

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit London in Coming Weeks

8 hours ago
 Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern ..

Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern US and Canada

8 hours ago
 One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

8 hours ago
 Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to ..

Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Habi ..

8 hours ago
 Policeman martyred, two gunmen shot dead in Islama ..

Policeman martyred, two gunmen shot dead in Islamabad

8 hours ago
 Libyan Parliament Speaker Calls for Cabinet Shakeu ..

Libyan Parliament Speaker Calls for Cabinet Shakeup After Poll Delay

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.