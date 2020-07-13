UrduPoint.com
PIA Airlift Pakistani Nationals From Tianjin, Adjoining Areas To Pakistan

Mon 13th July 2020

PIA airlift Pakistani nationals from Tianjin, adjoining areas to Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :PIA's special flight PIA 6852 left Tianjin Binhai International airport on Sunday night to airlift 249 returning Pakistani nationals from Tianjin Municipality and adjoining areas to Pakistan.

In view of the disruption of commercial flight operations, it was PIA's fourth special flight from China to transport Pakistani nationals back home.

In pursuance of instructions of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Embassy had shortlisted passengers with urgent travel requirements for early return.

The returning community members and students continued staying in China after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The Embassy remained in close contact with the Pakistani nationals in China and extended all possible assistance to them.

Special arrangements were made by the Embassy of Pakistan for the flight operation due to the prevalent quarantine requirements. A task force of Embassy officers was constituted to liaise with the PIA, relevant Chinese departments and Pakistani community members for finalising the arrangement of flight operations. Pakistan's Ambassador was overseeing the flight arrangements at Tianjin Binhai International Airport.

The Embassy of Pakistan thanks the Chinese government and relevant authorities for their constant support to make this return successful.

All passengers upon arriving in Pakistan would be subject to relevant procedures of Government of Pakistan for containing the spread of disease.

