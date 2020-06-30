PIA authorization to operate in EU states temporarily suspended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The European Union Air Safety has temporarily suspended the PIA's authorization to operate to the EU member states for a period of six months, effective July 1, 2020, with the right to appeal against the decision.

A PIA spokesman, in a statement here Tuesday, said the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was subsequently discontinuing its flights to the Europe temporarily and that all passengers booked on its flights to the European sectors would have the option to either extend their bookings for a later date or get full refunds.

He said the PIA was in contact with EASA to allay their concerns and to take necessary corrective measures along with filing the appeal against the decision.

"The PIA sincerely hopes that through relevant and swift actions taken by the Government of Pakistan and PIA management, earliest possible lifting of this suspension can be expected," the spokesman added.