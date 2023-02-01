UrduPoint.com

PIA Further Cuts Down Round Trip Fare On Flights Between China And Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PIA further cuts down round trip fare on flights between China and Pakistan

BEIJING, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has further reduced round trip fare for passengers traveling on its flights operating from China to Pakistan with immediate effect.

The new round trip fare from Beijing-Islamabad-Beijing and Chengdu-Islamabad-Chengdu will now be RMB 7,915. It will greatly facilitate those passengers living in China who plan to travel to Pakistan for business, work or to meet their families during holidays, a senior official told APP here on Wednesday.

PIA is currently operating weekly passenger flights on Beijing-Islamabad-Beijing and Chengdu-Islamabad-Chengdu routes on Sunday and Wednesday respectively.

China has already scraped the quarantine requirement for international arrivals starting from January 8. However, the passengers traveling to China need to take Nucleic Acid Test within 48 hours before boarding their flights to China.

Ali Imran, a Pakistani educationist said that the new reduced fare would greatly facilitate the Chinese tourists who plan to visit Pakistan as both Pakistan and China are celebrating this year as Tourism Year to promote the people to people exchanges.

