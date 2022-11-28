UrduPoint.com

PIA Granted Approval To Operate Islamabad-Xian-Islamabad Direct Flights

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 11:40 AM

PIA granted approval to operate Islamabad-Xian-Islamabad direct flights

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been granted approval by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) to operate direct weekly passenger flights on the Islamabad-Xian-Islamabad route from next month.

"PK-856 will depart from Islamabad International Airport every Tuesday for Xian and PK-857 will return to Islamabad on the same day," official sources told APP here.

The Islamabad-Xian-Islamabad will be the third direct flight of the national flag carrier between Pakistan and China.

PIA was already operating weekly passenger flights on Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad and Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad routes on Sunday and Wednesday respectively.

The local office of the airline has informed the head office about the approval and is making all necessary arrangements for the start of the smooth flight operation.

It is worth mentioning that the CAAC accorded approval to PIA to restart its direct flight operation between Islamabad and Beijing from October 30, considering Pakistan as its all-weather strategic cooperative partner of China.

PIA is among the few international airlines allowed to operate three direct flights a week.

Pakistani officials, traders and students have warmly welcomed the launch of PIA's direct passenger flight between the two countries.

They said the direct flights of national flag carriers between various Pakistani and Chinese cities would also facilitate Chinese personnel working on different projects being completed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad China CPEC Xian Beijing Same October Sunday All From PIA Airport

Recent Stories

PDM won't allow Imran Khan to dissolve provincial ..

PDM won't allow Imran Khan to dissolve provincial assemblies for his ego: Ahsan ..

26 minutes ago
 Railways get 46 modern passenger coaches from Chin ..

Railways get 46 modern passenger coaches from China

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th November 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.