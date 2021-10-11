UrduPoint.com

PIA Lauded For Promoting Pak-China People To People Exchanges, Trade, Tourism

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

PIA lauded for promoting Pak-China people to people exchanges, trade, tourism

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) ::Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque visited the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Office here on Monday and lauded active role played by the national flag carrier in promoting people to people exchanges, bilateral trade and tourism between Pakistan and China.

"PIA is very much active in promoting people to people exchanges, trade and tourism between our two countries," he remarked during his visit.

The ambassador said that PIA was one of the largest and very important airlines of Pakistan and its relationship with China was very historic.

PIA was the first non communist airlines which started commercial operations into China in the 1960s.

He said that in the recent months and recent times during the pandemic, PIA played the central role in transporting Covid-19 vaccines from China to Pakistan, adding, "The main inoculation drive in Pakistan is based on the Chinese vaccines." The ambassador said that to date, the PIA had transported almost 100 million doses of vaccines from China to Pakistan and it was a big contribution in a very difficult time which was saving lives in Pakistan.

While appreciating the PIA management for playing a very critical and important role, he discussed the ways and means to further strengthen PIA's relationship with China and to further improve its outreach into different regions of China.

He expressed the confidence that under the leadership of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Arshad Malik, the PIA would regain its glory, contribute to nation building process, enhance exports of Pakistan and develop tourism sector in Pakistan.

The ambassador also talked to the Chinese staff of the airline and appreciated their performance.

Earlier, upon his arrival, the ambassador and his delegation were warmly welcomed by PIA Country Manager, Qadir Bux Sangi and his team.

The country manager briefed the ambassador on the PIA's performance especially during the challenge of Covid-19 pandemic and future business plans in China.

During the visit, Ambassador Haque was accompanied by Minister Community Welfare Wing, Ijaz Ahmed, Air Attache, Muhammad Iqbal Nadeem and other officers of the Embassy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business China Visit From PIA Million

Recent Stories

UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA ..

UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA Director-General

23 minutes ago
 FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail ..

FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail VAT refund scheme

38 minutes ago
 DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship ini ..

DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship initiative for Emiratis

38 minutes ago
 Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Manag ..

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team updates memorial se ..

1 hour ago
 We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create s ..

We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create sustainable future: Dulsco

1 hour ago
 29,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.