PIA Likely To Resumes Flights On Islamabad-Xian Route From June 04

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2022 | 11:00 AM

PIA likely to resumes flights on Islamabad-Xian route from June 04

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is likely to resume its commercial passenger flights on Islamabad-Xian-Beijing-Islamabad route from June 04, PIA Country Director Qadir Bux Sangi said on Wednesday.

The national flag carrier has got permission from the relevant authorities to operate its commercial passenger flight for Xian on June 04, he told APP.

In the last week meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the two sides agreed on resumption of direct flights between China and Pakistan operated by Pakistan International Airlines as soon as possible.

They also agreed on the increase direct flights between the two countries according to the development of the epidemic.

PIA suspended its flight operation between Pakistan and China after December 18 last year after closure of Xian airport following the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures imposed by the Chinese authorities.

