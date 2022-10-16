PIA offer further discount for students, other passengers traveling between Pakistan to China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has further cut down its fare for students and other passengers travelling between Pakistan to China.

Now, the one-way fare for students from Islamabad to Xian, Chengdu and Beijing will be Rs 224,000 while one-way fare for other passengers will be around Rs 279,200, as per official sources here on Sunday.

The passengers traveling between Pakistan and China can buy a return ticket at a cost of RMB 12,067 or an equal amount in Pak rupees.

"Last month, the national flag carrier had offered a discount from 10 percent to 15 percent and an additional seven percent discount on the surcharge for students wishing to travel between Pakistan and China.

Currently, PIA is operating two weekly flights on Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad and Islamabad-Xian-Beijing-Islamabad routes. " Pakistani students and other passengers planning to travel to China to join their studies at educational institutions in China could take benefit from the new discount.

A large number of Pakistani students enrolled in the Chinese universities could not return to China following Covid-19 travel restrictions. They are planning to come back to China to join offline classes as the Chinese authorities have allowed them to return.

On June 20, a special of PIA plane brought the first batch of Pakistani students from Islamabad to Xian. These students were stuck in the motherland because of travel restrictions under Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking to APP, Tehsin Ahmad, a Pakistani student, said that the discount would greatly facilitate Pakistani students who planning to come back and join their offline education.

He said a large number of students could now avail the offer of discounted fare and return to their respective universities in China.

Abdul Karim, a Pakistani living in the Chinese capital also expressed pleasure over the reduction offered by PIA in its fare for travelers between Pakistan and China, adding, now people could more frequently travel between the two countries.