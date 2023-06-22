UrduPoint.com

PIA Offer Lowest Fares In Market For Flights To China

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 02:40 AM

PIA offer lowest fares in market for flights to China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) ::Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to offer the lowest fares in the market with gracious free baggage allowance for its flight between Pakistan and China.

We are pleased to announce that the national fag carrier is resuming flight operation to China starting from August 06, an official of PIA told APP here on Wednesday.

He said initially, PIA will have one weekly flight on the Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route every Sunday with departure from Beijing at 21:15.

We are offering the lowest fares in the market with gracious Free Baggage Allowance of 50 kg in Economy Class and 60 Kg in Economy Plus, he added.

He informed the one-way fare from Beijing to Islamabad is 3814 RMB and the fare for the Return ticket is 5685 RMB.

We are also offering a 20 per cent student discount with 80 kg free baggage Allowance, he added.

The passengers can avail of further discounts if tickets are purchased online.

