UrduPoint.com

PIA Offers 22 Percent Discount For Students On Flights Between Pakistan-China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 12:30 PM

PIA offers 22 percent discount for students on flights between Pakistan-China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has increased student discount from 10 percent to 15 percent and an additional 7 percent discount on surcharge making a total discount of around 22 percent on the flights between Pakistan and China.

The national flag carrier has also increased baggage allowance upto 80 kilograms for the students, an official of the airline told APP here on Wednesday.

At present, PIA is operating two weekly flights on Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad and Islamabad-Xian-Beijing-Islamabad routes. The students who are returning to China or intends to homeland after completion of their education could take benefit from the discount.

A large number of Pakistani students enrolled in the Chinese universities and stranded in Pakistan following Covid-19 travel restrictions have started arriving in China to join off-line classes.

On June 20, a special of PIA flight had brought first batch of Pakistani students from Islamabad to Xian, China. These students were stuck in the motherland because of Covid-19.

It is worth mentioning here that PIA had resumed its passenger flights between Pakistan and China section after a gap of nearly six months as the airports in Xian and Beijing closed for the international flights in wake of Covid-19 prevention and control measures.

Talking to APP, Ali Imran, a Pakistani researcher, said that the discount would greatly facilitate Pakistani students travelling on various routes between Pakistan and China.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education China Student Xian Beijing June From PIA

Recent Stories

US vows to continue to provide Assistance to Pakis ..

US vows to continue to provide Assistance to Pakistan flood victims

18 minutes ago
 Ali Wazir gets bail from ATC Karachi in fourth sed ..

Ali Wazir gets bail from ATC Karachi in fourth sedition case

36 minutes ago
 PM to visit Uzbekistan from tomorrow to attend SCO ..

PM to visit Uzbekistan from tomorrow to attend SCO meeting

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.