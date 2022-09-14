PIA offers 22 percent discount for students on flights between Pakistan-China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has increased student discount from 10 percent to 15 percent and an additional 7 percent discount on surcharge making a total discount of around 22 percent on the flights between Pakistan and China.

The national flag carrier has also increased baggage allowance upto 80 kilograms for the students, an official of the airline told APP here on Wednesday.

At present, PIA is operating two weekly flights on Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad and Islamabad-Xian-Beijing-Islamabad routes. The students who are returning to China or intends to homeland after completion of their education could take benefit from the discount.

A large number of Pakistani students enrolled in the Chinese universities and stranded in Pakistan following Covid-19 travel restrictions have started arriving in China to join off-line classes.

On June 20, a special of PIA flight had brought first batch of Pakistani students from Islamabad to Xian, China. These students were stuck in the motherland because of Covid-19.

It is worth mentioning here that PIA had resumed its passenger flights between Pakistan and China section after a gap of nearly six months as the airports in Xian and Beijing closed for the international flights in wake of Covid-19 prevention and control measures.

Talking to APP, Ali Imran, a Pakistani researcher, said that the discount would greatly facilitate Pakistani students travelling on various routes between Pakistan and China.