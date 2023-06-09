UrduPoint.com

PIA Offers Low Fares With Free Baggage Allowance For Islamabad-Beijing Flights

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 11:40 AM

BEIJING, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has offered low fares with a free baggage allowance for Islamabad-Beijing flights from August 6, to further facilitate passengers travelling between Pakistan and China.

The national flag carrier has offered new reduced fares with 50 kg free baggage allowance for the economy and 60 kg for executive economy class passengers respectively, an official told APP here on Friday.

He said that the reduced fare and free baggage allowance would greatly facilitate the passengers who plan to travel to China for study, business, work or to meet their families.

PIA operates a weekly passenger flight on Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad every Sunday.

Talking to APP, Ali Imran, a Pakistani scholar based in Hangzhou city in China's Zhejiang province welcomed the offer and said, "The new fare with free baggage allowance will greatly facilitate Pakistani and Chinese travelers".

He said that a number of Pakistani students would join their educational institutions after summer vacations and many others would start their new academic year and could take advantage of the new offer.

The Chinese employees of projects being completed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) could also avail of this facility, Imran added.

Ghulam Shifa, a Pakistani tour operator said that Pakistan and China were celebrating this year as "The Year of Tourism" to promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

He opined that this offer would attract Chinese tourists who wish to visit Pakistan's scenic, historic and cultural places.

