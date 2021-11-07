UrduPoint.com

PIA Opens Flights Booking For Passengers Travelling Between Pak-China

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 04:10 PM

PIA opens flights booking for passengers travelling between Pak-China

BEIJING, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :PIA Country Manager, Qadir Bux Sangi on Sunday said Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has opened flights booking for the passengers travelling from Islamabad-Xian and Beijing-Islamabad routes.

"China Civil Aviation has approved PIA Winter schedule for China effective from November 01, and passengers can now buy tickets online or through travel agents for single or round trips from Pakistan to China and China to Pakistan," he told APP.

He, however, informed that all the passengers would have to strictly adhere to all conditions and restrictions imposed by the Chinese government in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic including nucleic tests and quarantine etc.

Qadir Bux Sangi informed that the national flag carrier would be operating one flight per week on ISB-XIY-BJS-ISB, PK854 ISB-XIY on Saturdays and return PK855 BJS-ISB on Sundays.

"All the passengers travelling from Pakistan to China will be carried from Pakistan to Xian and from Beijing Capital Airport to Pakistan while Xian-Beijing leg will be operated as ferry," he added.

"He said that since there is a break in journey at Xian-Beijing leg, therefore RT ticket will be of PAK-Xian and then Beijing-Pakistan therefore, the passengers will have to arrange for their own transportation from Xian to Beijing. Similarly ex China RT ticket will be of BJS-Pakistan and then Pakistan-Xian. Same needs to be clarified to passengers while issuing ticket", he added.

The PIA Country Manager informed that efforts were being made to get permission for other routes including PIA flights on Islamabad-Xian-Islamabad section, adding, "If approval is granted by the Chinese government, the airfare for passengers travelling from Pakistan to China will significantly reduced."

Related Topics

Pakistan China Xian Beijing Buy Same November Sunday All From Government PIA Airport

Recent Stories

UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss coopera ..

UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss cooperation

27 minutes ago
 UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

57 minutes ago
 Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes cen ..

Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes centre stage at Expo Dubai World ..

2 hours ago
 New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World C ..

New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 40 NZ Vs AFG Liv ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Personal Status Law for non-M ..

UAE President issues Personal Status Law for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting residence ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting residence of Iraqi Prime Minister ‎

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.