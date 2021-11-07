PIA opens flights booking for passengers travelling between Pak-China

BEIJING, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :PIA Country Manager, Qadir Bux Sangi on Sunday said Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has opened flights booking for the passengers travelling from Islamabad-Xian and Beijing-Islamabad routes.

"China Civil Aviation has approved PIA Winter schedule for China effective from November 01, and passengers can now buy tickets online or through travel agents for single or round trips from Pakistan to China and China to Pakistan," he told APP.

He, however, informed that all the passengers would have to strictly adhere to all conditions and restrictions imposed by the Chinese government in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic including nucleic tests and quarantine etc.

Qadir Bux Sangi informed that the national flag carrier would be operating one flight per week on ISB-XIY-BJS-ISB, PK854 ISB-XIY on Saturdays and return PK855 BJS-ISB on Sundays.

"All the passengers travelling from Pakistan to China will be carried from Pakistan to Xian and from Beijing Capital Airport to Pakistan while Xian-Beijing leg will be operated as ferry," he added.

"He said that since there is a break in journey at Xian-Beijing leg, therefore RT ticket will be of PAK-Xian and then Beijing-Pakistan therefore, the passengers will have to arrange for their own transportation from Xian to Beijing. Similarly ex China RT ticket will be of BJS-Pakistan and then Pakistan-Xian. Same needs to be clarified to passengers while issuing ticket", he added.

The PIA Country Manager informed that efforts were being made to get permission for other routes including PIA flights on Islamabad-Xian-Islamabad section, adding, "If approval is granted by the Chinese government, the airfare for passengers travelling from Pakistan to China will significantly reduced."