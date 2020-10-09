PIA-owned Roosevelt hotel closing on Oct 31 due to current US economic crisis

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The PIA-owned Roosevelt hotel in New York City is closing its doors "permanently" at the end of this month due to the current state of the US economy which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, according to an announcement on iconic hotel's website.

"Due to the current economic situation, 'The Grand Dame of New York' The Roosevelt Hotel, is closing its doors permanently as of October 31, 2020," the announcement said.

On Thursday, no one was attending the phone at the 94-year-old hotel -- there was only a taped message, which seemed to be an old one, giving email addresses to its various services.

Several other big hotels, including Hilton, have also announced their closures recently as the New York City starts to reopen after months of lockdown that causes them huge losses.