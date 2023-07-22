Open Menu

PIA Passengers Can Fly To 16 Chinese Cities Via Beijing

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2023 | 01:50 PM

PIA passengers can fly to 16 Chinese cities via Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Passengers traveling by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) can now fly between Pakistan and 16 captivating cities in China via Beijing in partnership with Air China.

The Chinese cities include Guangzhou, Shanghai, Wuhan, Chengdu, Chongqing, Changchun, Hangzhou, Harbin, etc, an official of PIA told APP on Saturday.

The national flag carrier has also offered a 20 percent discount for students on flights between Pakistan and China.

PIA offers low fares with free baggage of 80 Kg for economy class and 100 Kg for executive economy class respectively.

PIA has already announced that it will resume its flight operation to China from August 06.

Initially, PIA will operate one weekly flight on the Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route every Sunday with departure from Beijing at 21:15.

According to the official, the one-way fare from Beijing to Islamabad is 3814 RMB and the fare for the Return ticket is 5685 RMB.

The passengers can avail of further discounts if tickets are purchased online.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad China Chongqing Guangzhou Wuhan Hangzhou Changchun Harbin Chengdu Beijing Shanghai August Sunday From PIA

Recent Stories

PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana ref ..

PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana reference case: Tarar

34 minutes ago
 Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways ..

Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolc ..

Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolchildren about sexual abuse inc ..

1 hour ago
 FM distributes ownership rights certificates among ..

FM distributes ownership rights certificates among flood victims

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

5 hours ago
Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian S ..

Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone call from President o ..

UAE President receives phone call from President of Tunisia

14 hours ago
 Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter ..

Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter milk price

14 hours ago
 US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Con ..

US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Control to Avoid Miscalculation - ..

14 hours ago
 PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks ..

PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks off

14 hours ago
 PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverag ..

PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverage AI in Abu Dhabi’s healthca ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous