UrduPoint.com

PIA Reduces Fare Of Islamabad-Beijing Flights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 03:00 PM

PIA reduces fare of Islamabad-Beijing flights

BEIJING, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :To further facilitate passengers travelling between Pakistan and China, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reduced fare for Islamabad-Beijing flights with immediate effect.

The national flag carrier has announced around 30 percent reduction in the fare for Islamabad-Beijing route which will greatly facilitate the passengers who plan to travel to China for study, business, work or to meet their families, official sources told APP on Thursday.

PIA is currently operating a weekly passenger flight on Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad on Sunday.

Talking to APP, Ali Imran, a Pakistani scholar said that the new reduced fare would greatly facilitate both Pakistani and Chinese travelers.

Pakistan and China are celebrating this year as "The Year of Tourism" to promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business China Sunday PIA

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainabi ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainability Day

40 minutes ago
 DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business le ..

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business leaders in London

1 hour ago
 UAE government launches &#039;Machines can See&#03 ..

UAE government launches &#039;Machines can See&#039; Summit visualising future o ..

1 hour ago
 Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disast ..

Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disaster Mitigation

2 hours ago
 Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

2 hours ago
 DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Sa ..

DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Samsung Pay to its digital servi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.