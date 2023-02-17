UrduPoint.com

PIA Reduces Fares For Pakistani Students Traveling To China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 07:40 PM

PIA reduces fares for Pakistani students traveling to China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has further cut down its fare for Pakistani students travelling from Pakistan to China with immediate effect.

The national fag carrier has cut down fares from the existing 22 per cent to 27 per cent for students wishing to travel between Pakistan and China, official sources told APP here on Friday.

Currently, PIA is operating two weekly flights on Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad and Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad routes on Sunday and Wednesday, respectively.

Pakistani students and other passengers planning to travel to China to join their studies at Chinese educational institutions could take benefit from the new fare.

A large number of Pakistani students enrolled in Chinese universities could not return to China following the Covid-19 travel restrictions. After lifting all travel restrictions, they are planning to come back to China to join off-line classes as the Chinese authorities have allowed them to return.

Talking to APP, Tehsin Ahmad, a Pakistani student, said that the new decreased fare would greatly facilitate Pakistani students who want to come back and join their offline education.

He said a large number of students could now avail of the offer of discounted fares and return to their respective universities in China.

