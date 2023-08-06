PIA resumes passenger flights for Beijing

BEIJING, Aug 6. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) ::Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed its weekly passenger flight for China with arrival of PK-854 at the Beijing Capital airport on Sunday afternoon.

The national flag carrier will operate one weekly flight on the Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route every Sunday with departure from Beijing at 21:15, PIA Country Manager, Bilal Afzal said here on Sunday.

He informed that now passengers traveling by PIA could fly from Pakistan to 16 captivating cities of China via Beijing in partnership with Air China.

These Chinese cities include Guangzhou, Shanghai, Wuhan, Chengdu, Chongqing, Changchun, Hangzhou, Harbin etc., he told APP.

Bilal Afzal said that over 200 passengers are traveling on the return flight which left Beijing for Islamabad at 21:22.

About discount, he said that PIA offers a 20 percent discount for students with free baggage of 80 Kg for economy class and 100 Kg for executive economy respectively on flights between Pakistan and China.

The one-way fare from Beijing to Islamabad is 3814 RMB and the fare for the return ticket is 5685 RMB, he added.

The passengers can avail further discounts if tickets are purchased online.

Pakistani community especially businessmen and students living in China have expressed pleasure over the resumption of PIA flights between Pakistan and China.

Talking to APP, Ali Imran, a Pakistani educationist said that the new discount would greatly facilitate Pakistani professionals and students to meet their families more frequently.

And now the passengers could avail the discount in fare and the increase in baggage allowance during their traveling between the two countries.