PIA Special Aircraft Airlift 1 Mln Doses Of Sinovac Vaccine To Pakistan From China

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 01:20 PM

PIA special aircraft airlift 1 mln doses of Sinovac vaccine to Pakistan from China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight 6852 Sunday transported a batch of one million doses of Sinovac vaccine from the Beijing Capital International Airport to Islamabad.

"More flights of the national carrier are expected to airlift more consignments of Covid-19 vaccines procured from China by the end of May, 2021, Qadir Bux Sangi, PIA country manager for China told APP.

According to official sources, Pakistan has so far received over 11 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines comprising of Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino procured from China including others through COVAX programme.

Around 1.23 million doses of Astrazenca Covid vaccine were also received in the Federal capital.

However, this vaccine was procured through COVAX programme.

Currently, Pakistan is facing a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The relevant authorities in Pakistani continue to tightening the anti-pandemic measures and facilitating the vaccination drive.

It is pertinent to mention here that the relevant Chinese authorities have pledged to continue uninterrupted supply of vaccine to help Pakistan defeat the deadly virus.

Pakistan began a vaccination drive in March with over a million doses of Sinopharm vaccines donated by China.

Islamabad received first COVID-19 vaccine consignment after a military aircraft transported it from Beijing on February 1, this year.

