PIA Special flight airlifts 243 Pakistani nationals from China to Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) 8554 with 243 passengers on board left from Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province for Pakistan on Wednesday.

In view of the disruption of commercial flight operations, it was PIA's seventh special flight from China to transport Pakistani nationals back home, according to official sources in the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing.

The national flag carrier has earlier operated six flights to take back Pakistanis stranded in different cities of China in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Special arrangements were made for flight operation to ensure the health and safety of all passengers.

Earlier, the same flight brought around 200 passengers mostly officials, businessmen and their families from Islamabad to China.

The Embassy of Pakistan also thanked the Chinese government and relevant authorities for their constant support to make this flight operation successful.