PIA Special Flight Airlifts Two Million Doses Of Sinovac Vaccine To Pakistan From China

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 12:10 PM

PIA special flight airlifts two million doses of Sinovac vaccine to Pakistan from China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)'s special flight PK6853 airlifted another batch of two millions doses of Sinovac vaccine from the Beijing Capital International Airport to Islamabad on Sunday.

Last Sunday, a special flight PK 6852 had also transported a consignment of one million doses of Sinovac vaccine procured from China to fight the ongoing wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan, Qadir Bux Sangi, PIA Country Manager for China told APP.

The relevant Chinese authorities have pledged to continue uninterrupted supply of vaccine to help Pakistan defeat the deadly virus.

According to sources, Pakistan has so far received over 13 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines comprising of Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino procured from China including others through COVAX programme.

Currently, Pakistan is facing a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic while the relevant authorities continue to tightening the anti-pandemic measures and facilitating the vaccination drive.

According to an official, the vaccination for the 30-39 age group started on Saturday and would continue for an indefinite period.

Pakistan has already been vaccinating people aged 40 and above across the country.

According to the NCOC, the country has administered 4,956,853 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine till date, with 1,193,441 people fully inoculated.

It may be mentioned that Pakistan began a vaccination drive in March with over a million doses of Sinopharm vaccines donated by China.

Islamabad received first COVID-19 vaccine consignment after a military aircraft transported it from Beijing on February 1, this year.

