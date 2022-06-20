PIA special flight carrying first batch of Pakistani students arrives in Xian

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The first batch of Pakistani students, who were stuck in the motherland following Covid-19 pandemic, arrived in Xian, China.

PIA special flight PK-6854 with 90 students on board took off from Islamabad International Airport and landed at Xian Xianyang International Airport at 15.00 local time, official sources told APP here on Monday.

All the students will undergo 14-day quarantine in Xian as per Covid-19 control and prevention measures imposed by the local government for the passengers arriving from abroad. Later, the students will go to their universities in different cities to continue their education.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his last month's telephonic conversation with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang discussed the issue of Pakistani students who were desirous of returning to China to resume studies. Premier Li Keqiang had assured that China accorded high priority to this matter.

Resultantly, the two sides agreed for phased return of the Pakistani students subject to the Covid-19 situation in China.

The Chinese side had agreed to allow around 250 Pakistani students for return to China enabling them to continue their studies in the Chinese universities in different cities.

The unprecedented and extraordinary situation caused by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has affected students' educational activities across the world, including a large number of Pakistani students enrolled at Chinese universities, many of whom are currently in Pakistan.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing had long been engaged with the relevant Chinese authorities regarding return of Pakistani students to their universities in China. Resultantly, the two sides have agreed for phased return subject to the Covid-19 situation in China.

The embassy would continue pursuing this matter with the Chinese authorities for return of remaining students as well.

According to official sources, there are 6,000 Pakistani students, who intend to go back to China to pursue their studies.