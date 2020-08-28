PIA special flight to airlift 200 Pakistani nationals from Shanghai on Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will transport around 200 Pakistani nationals from Pudong International Airport, Shanghai, China to Islamabad on Sunday.

In view of the disruption of commercial flight operations, it will be seventh special flight of the national flag carrier to transport Pakistani nationals from China to back home, Qadir Bux Sangi, PIA Country Manager for China said on Friday.

"All the arrangements have been completed for the smooth operation of the special flight from Shanghai to Islamabad on August 30 (Sunday), he told APP here.

He said, PIA has earlier operated seven flights to take back Pakistani nationals mostly traders and students stranded in different cities of China following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The next special flight is likely to arrive in Shuangliu International Airport, Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province on September 24 to airlift Pakistani nationals from China to home.

"All the special flights are being arranged and operated by PIA with the help of the relevant Chinese and Pakistani authorities," he added.

Responding to a question about resumption of regular flights between China and Pakistan which were suspended early this year owing to novel coronavirus outbreak in China and other countries, he informed that there is a positive progress in this regard and hoped the regular flights would resume soon.

PIA has requested the Chinese government to allow regular flights operation from Tianjin, Xian, Shanghai or Chengdu as the Beijing airport is still closed for the normal fight operation for the foreign airlines owing to quarantine requirements and health testing of passengers, he said.

He said after getting approval from the Chinese Civil Aviation Authority, PIA will start its regular weekly flights to facilitate its passengers travelling between Pakistan and China.

It may be mentioned here that PIA started special flight operation in May this year when a special flight PIA-8872 airlifted 274 returning Pakistani students from Wuhan and Hubei province to Pakistan.

A special unit of Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing and Consulates Generals’ officers has been constituted to liaison with the PIA, relevant Chinese departments and Pakistani community members for finalizing the arrangements of flight operations.

Special arrangements are made with help of the Chinese government and relevant authorities during special flight operation to ensure the health and safety of all Pakistani passengers.