PIA Transports Another One Million Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine To Pakistan From China

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:40 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Three special flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying a fresh batch of one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine left here on Thursday for Pakistan as the country is combating the third wave of pandemic.

The fresh consignment is in addition to one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine transported to Pakistan from China by three planes of the national flag carrier on April 25 Qadir Bux Sangi, PIA Country Manager for China told APP.

Giving details, he informed two special planes with corona vaccine left the Chinese capital early Thursday morning while the third special flight was scheduled to depart for Islamabad in the evening.

So far, the Chinese government has provided three batches of vaccines to Pakistan, and the Chinese military also donated a batch of vaccines to the Pakistani army. The Pakistani authorities have also purchased vaccines from China.

Meanwhile, China has pledged to continue uninterrupted supply of vaccine to help Pakistan defeat the deadly virus.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan began a vaccination drive last month with over a million doses of Sinopharm vaccines donated by China.

Islamabad received first COVID-19 vaccine consignment after a military aircraft transported it from Beijing in February 1, this year.

