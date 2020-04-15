UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Piano Van: Hong Kong Music Lessons Go Mobile To Beat Virus

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Piano van: Hong Kong music lessons go mobile to beat virus

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Yoyo, 6, frowns with concentration as she plays the piano in the back of a truck -- still able to practise thanks to an innovative Hong Kong music school keeping lessons going during the coronavirus pandemic.

While Hong Kong's infections remain comparatively low -- just over 1,000 cases and four deaths -- schools have been shut since late January and authorities have ramped up social distancing measures in recent weeks.

Schools and tutoring services have had to switch to online lessons.

But music tutors like Evan Kam are trying to keep personal lessons going -- whilst reducing the risk of infection for both teachers and students.

"Video teaching doesn't suit us well as piano fingerings and gestures are better instructed with a teacher by your side," the 28-year-old said.

Related Topics

Music Hong Kong January Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai announces UAE’s first full genome sequenci ..

51 minutes ago

World Bank, IMF welcome G20 decision to suspend re ..

51 minutes ago

India resumes limited economic activity

1 hour ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in second regular meet ..

1 hour ago

Canada Hits 27,557 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 954 D ..

2 minutes ago

Germany hails G20 debt halt as 'historic internati ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.