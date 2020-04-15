Piano van: Hong Kong music lessons go mobile to beat virus

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Yoyo, 6, frowns with concentration as she plays the piano in the back of a truck -- still able to practise thanks to an innovative Hong Kong music school keeping lessons going during the coronavirus pandemic.

While Hong Kong's infections remain comparatively low -- just over 1,000 cases and four deaths -- schools have been shut since late January and authorities have ramped up social distancing measures in recent weeks.

Schools and tutoring services have had to switch to online lessons.

But music tutors like Evan Kam are trying to keep personal lessons going -- whilst reducing the risk of infection for both teachers and students.

"Video teaching doesn't suit us well as piano fingerings and gestures are better instructed with a teacher by your side," the 28-year-old said.