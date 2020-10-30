UrduPoint.com
PIA's Special Flight With 225 Pakistani Passengers On Board Arrives In Chengdu

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 10:00 PM

PIA's special flight with 225 Pakistani passengers on board arrives in Chengdu

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) special flight with around 225 Pakistani passengers on board arrived at Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, the capital of China's southwest Sichuan province on Friday.

In view of the disruption in commercial flight operations, it was eleventh special flight of the national flag carrier to transport Pakistani nationals from Islamabad to China, Qadir Bux Sangi, PIA Country Manager for China said.

He said the most of the passengers included officials, businessmen, traders and the spouses of the Chinese nationals in China.

He said that this special flight would also airlift around 71 passengers from Chengdu, China to Islamabad tonight.

Qadir Bux Sangi said that the special flights was arranged and operated by PIA with the help of the relevant Chinese and Pakistani authorities.

Under the Chinese government rules, all the passengers of the special flight will undergo to PCR testing and quarantine in the government supervised facilities as part of efforts to quell the spread of Covid-19.

He informed that the next PIA special flights were likely to arrive in Chengdu on November 10, November 27, and December 7 respectively.

It may be mentioned here that PIA started special flight operation in May this year when a special flight PIA-8872 airlifted 274 returning Pakistani students from Wuhan and Hubei province to Pakistan.

A special unit of Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing and Consulates Generals' officers has been constituted to liaison with the PIA, relevant Chinese departments and Pakistani community members for finalizing the arrangements of flight operations.

Special arrangements are made with help of the Chinese government and relevant authorities during special flight operation to ensure the health and safety of all Pakistani passengers.

