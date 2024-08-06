Open Menu

Pictorial Exhibition Held At Bahawalpur Arts Council

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Pictorial exhibition held at Bahawalpur Arts Council

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) A pictorial exhibition was held at the Bahawalpur Arts Council in connection with Pakistan Independence Day. 

According to a press release issued here, the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust and Bahawalpur Arts Council jointly organized a pictorial exhibition to present pictureque landscapes and other pictures and art samples presenting stories about Yaum-e-Azadi Pakistan.

 

A bookstall was also established at the exhibition place, besides showing documentary films to the visitors in that regard. 

Speaking on the occasion, Director of Bahawalpur Arts Council Mian Ateeq Ahmad said that Bahawalpur Arts Council had made arrangements to celebrate Pakistan Day with full zeal and fervor.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Pakistan Day Bahawalpur Pakistan Independence Day

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

7 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

7 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

7 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

8 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

8 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

8 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

8 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

8 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

8 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

9 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

9 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous