Pictorial exhibition held at Bahawalpur Arts Council

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) A pictorial exhibition was held at the Bahawalpur Arts Council in connection with Pakistan Independence Day.

According to a press release issued here, the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust and Bahawalpur Arts Council jointly organized a pictorial exhibition to present pictureque landscapes and other pictures and art samples presenting stories about Yaum-e-Azadi Pakistan.

A bookstall was also established at the exhibition place, besides showing documentary films to the visitors in that regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of Bahawalpur Arts Council Mian Ateeq Ahmad said that Bahawalpur Arts Council had made arrangements to celebrate Pakistan Day with full zeal and fervor.