Open Menu

Pidcock Wins World Mountain Bike Gold

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Olympic champion Tom Pidcock won the world championship cross-country mountain bike marathon on Saturday as a crash ended Mathieu van der Poel's dream of a unique treble.

It was a first world title in the mountain bike event for Britain's Pidcock who raised a Yorkshire flag with a white rose above his head as he crossed the line after breaking away with two laps left.

He finished the undulating dirt track course in Scotland in 1hr 22min 09sec, ahead of Sam Gaze of New Zealand and Nino Schurter of Switzerland who was aiming for an 11th world title.

"My gears were not working on the last lap, they were jumping on every climb - and Gaze was coming behind. I thought it could all go in the bin at any moment," he said.

"In front of my home crowd, it's pretty special. Coming down the final straight, I could finally soak it all in," he added.

The 24-year-old has also won a cyclo-cross world title and an iconic stage on the Tour de France at the Alpe d'Huez mountain.

Pidcock claimed cross-country short track bronze this week in what he called a warm-up race.

A year ahead of the Paris Olympics the cross-discipline rider started on row five of a mass start along with van der Poel, who crashed at the end of the first lap.

Van der Poel's first lap slip cost him a historic treble as the Dutchman was the winner of February's world cyclo-cross championships and added the road race world title to his trophies in Glasgow this week.

"My front wheel just went, the mental pain is bigger than the physical pain and it takes away some of the joy from Sunday because it was my own fault," he said.

Earlier, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot won the cross-country mountain bike world title to cement the Frenchwoman's status as a favourite for the Paris Games next year.

The 31-year-old defending champion was 1min 14sec faster than her compatriot Loana Lecomte in the Glentress forest where 13 world championships events are being played out.

The Netherlands' pre-race favourite Puck Pieterse came third at 1min 27sec.

Ferrand-Prevot now has 15 world titles in various disciplines and recently became the first female cyclist to join Ineos Grenadiers.

She has so far been cursed at the Olympics however coming 26th at London 2012, pulling out at Rio and finishing 10th in Tokyo.

Related Topics

World France Road London Marathon Paris Tokyo Van Glasgow Switzerland Netherlands February Sunday Olympics Bronze Event All From Race (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

2 hours ago
 GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

2 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

3 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

3 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

3 hours ago
Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

3 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

3 hours ago
 Detained Niger president seen by doctor: entourage ..

Detained Niger president seen by doctor: entourage

3 hours ago
 CS reviews preparation for Independence Day celebr ..

CS reviews preparation for Independence Day celebrations

3 hours ago
 Iftikhar Sahu expresses concern on rising hotspots ..

Iftikhar Sahu expresses concern on rising hotspots of white fly, pink worm

3 hours ago
 Commissioner launches "One Plant for Pakistan" dri ..

Commissioner launches "One Plant for Pakistan" drive

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous