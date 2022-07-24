UrduPoint.com

Piercy Boosts Lead With Birdie Run At Storm-hit PGA 3M Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Piercy boosts lead with birdie run at storm-hit PGA 3M Open

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :American Scott Piercy shook off a lengthy weather delay to fire a five-under-par 66 on Saturday and push his lead to four strokes at the US PGA Tour 3M Open.

Piercy, who led by three strokes when the day began, birdied five holes in a row to hold a four-stroke lead and was on the green at the par-3 eighth when players were pulled off the course because of thunderstorms.

After a delay of six and a half hours, 2016 US Open runner-up Piercy left a birdie putt from just inside 50 feet some five feet short then sank his par putt.

He would drop a shot at the ninth, but after birdies at the 10th and 12th he took a six-stroke lead to the 18th, where his second shot found the water on the way to a closing bogey and an 18-under par total of 195.

At the same time, Argentina's Emiliano Grillo grabbed a two-putt birdie at the par-five 18th, capping a four-under 67 for 14-under 199.

Grillo broke out of a group on 13-under that featured Doug Ghim and Tony Finau, who both carded third-round 65s at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

Piercy, 43, is chasing a fifth PGA Tour title.

He won the 2018 Zurich Classic pairs event but his most recent solo crown was the 2015 Barbasol Championship.

He launched his five-birdie run with an 18-foot putt at the third hole and added a seven-footer at the fourth, a 14-footer at the fifth, a three-footer at the par-five sixth and a 10-footer at the seventh.

"It feels great," he said after the long day, during which he did some walking with one shoe off because of a blister on his right heel.

"I obviously would have liked to have kind of finished off the last hole a little bit better ... The last four, five holes, kind of some tired swings and a little bit of mental grind today. So I'm happy that I actually gained a stroke from three to four and let's go do it again tomorrow." Grillo, who picked up four shots in the first six holes with the help of an eagle at the sixth, admitted that the delay robbed him of momentum.

That made the two-shot swing at the last all the more important.

"It definitely helps, makes my job a little bit easier tomorrow," said Grillo, who nevertheless said that if Piercy keeps playing as he did on Saturday "that's going to be very tough."

Related Topics

Weather Fire Water Job Same Lead Eagle Argentina 2016 2015 2018 Event All From US Open

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

10 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

15 minutes ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

9 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

9 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

9 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.