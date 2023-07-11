Pilgrims appreciate efforts of serving pilgrims at Two Holy Mosques, Holy Sites

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Pilgrims have stated that they appreciated all efforts exerted by agencies involved in serving them in Madinah, including providing care and all necessary facilities that help them perform their worship with ease and facilitating pilgrims' movement from their residences to the Prophet's Mosque, great mosques and historical landmarks in Madinah.

A Yemeni pilgrim Issam Mujahid, in an interview with SPA, explained that he felt comfortable and reassured after performing Hajj rituals this year. He also thanked the relevant Hajj agencies that relentlessly provide their services to pilgrims to ensure a comfortable journey.

Another Yemeni pilgrim Khaled Mohammed Ismail also thanked and appreciated the welcoming reception and hospitality he and his family received in the Kingdom.

He said that he wished the best for all individuals working in service of the pilgrims.

From Egypt, pilgrim Tariq Abbas was thankful for the great services provided to pilgrims. He said that he had seen a remarkable development in the expansion and development works of the Two Holy Mosques and the holy sites.

Egyptian pilgrim Mohammed Jumaa, who performed the Hajj for the first time, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the wise Saudi leadership for all services and facilities provided and for exerting great efforts in harnessing capabilities for the comfort of pilgrims to help them perform their worship smoothly.