Pilgrims Flock To Holy Site Of Arafat

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Arafat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Pilgrims began on Tuesday morning, 9 Dhul-Hijjah 1444 AH, flocking to Arafat holy site in peace and tranquility.

They were accompanied by a direct security follow-up carried out by the personnel of the various security sectors to organize the movement, and guide pilgrims and ensure their safety.

Various government sectors taking part in the Hajj season have provided all medical, emergency and catering services for pilgrims.

The cameras of the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) documented various scenes of pilgrims flocking from Mina to Arafat.

At sunset on , the pilgrims will start moving to Muzdalifah, where they will perform Maghrib and Isha prayers and will stay there until the dawn of tomorrow, 10 Dhul-Hijjah 1444 AH.

