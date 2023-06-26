Open Menu

Pilgrims Flock To Mina To Spend Day Of Tarwiyah

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Pilgrims flock to Mina to spend day of Tarwiyah

MINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) ::The Hujjaj on Monday flocked to holy city of Mina to spend day of Tarwiyah (water provision) in pursuit of Prophet's (PBUH) Sunnah.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's leadership has provided security, medical and catering services and means of transportation for pilgrims to facilitate Hajj and perform their rituals with spirituality and tranquility, stressing importance that government and serviceagencies shall strive to implement everything to make their tasks successful during the Hajjseason.

