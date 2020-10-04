UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pilgrims Flood Iraq's Karbala For Arbaeen Despite Virus Fears

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 07:10 PM

Pilgrims flood Iraq's Karbala for Arbaeen despite virus fears

Karbala, Iraq, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Tens of thousands of worshippers have been flooding into Iraq's holy city of Karbala despite the Covid-19 pandemic for the Shiite Muslim pilgrimage of Arbaeen, one of the world's biggest religious gatherings.

Arbaeen marks the end of the 40-day mourning period for the seventh century killing of Imam Hussein, Prophet Mohammed's grandson, by followers of Caliph Yazid, and falls on Thursday.

His killing, a seminal moment in islam's Sunni-Shiite schism, was mourned this year at the end of August during Ashura ceremonies in Shiite-majority Iraq and other countries with Shiite communities.

But unlike previous years, Iraq had closed its borders to non-residents, allowing only residents to take part in Ashura.

Iraq's borders opened for Arbaeen but with restrictions on Arbaeen arrivals, in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The virus has hit Iraq hard, with more than 375,000 people infected and almost 9,500 deaths.

In 2019, an estimated 14 million Shiiite pilgrims flooded Iraq to attend Arbaeen, including about two million from neighbouring Iran.

This year, however, only 1,500 pilgrims per country are being allowed to fly into Iraq, while Iran has been authorised to send an additional 2,500 overland.

"Every day, between six and 10 planes land and more are coming in the days ahead," said Issa al-Shemmari, airport director in Najaf, another holy city south of Karbala.

In keeping with tradition, Iraqis have been walking to Karbala for Arbaeen from all over the country.

On roads to the city, "mawakib" tents have been erected to provide pilgrims with free food, drink and accommodation.

"We ate along the way and were able to disinfect ourselves," pilgrim Ali Hadi told AFP, on arrival in Karbala from the southern city of Basra.

Only few of the pilgrims around him wore mouth and nose coverings despite constant appeals from authorities and social distancing was being widely ignored.

In neighbouring Saudi Arabia on Sunday, mask-clad Muslims circled Islam's holiest site in Mecca along socially distanced paths, as authorities partially resumed the year-round umrah pilgrimage with extensive health precautions.

Related Topics

Century World Iran Mecca Iraq Karbala Basra Saudi Arabia SITE August Sunday 2019 Muslim All From Million Airport Muharram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Space-focused event launches Expo 2020’s themati ..

29 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 8 businesses and warns 13 for ..

29 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Higher Committee f ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to Emir of ..

2 hours ago

One year to go: Switzerland to take off for Expo 2 ..

2 hours ago

Israel records 2,557 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.