Pilgrims head to Mecca for 2nd pandemic hajj

Mecca, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Pilgrims will begin to arrive in the Muslim holy city of Mecca on Saturday for the second downsized hajj staged during the coronavirus pandemic with only fully vaccinated residents permitted to participate.

The kingdom seeks to repeat last year's success that saw no virus outbreak during the five-day ritual but nonetheless caused resentment among Muslims abroad.

It is allowing 60,000 residents of Saudi Arabia to participate through a lottery, higher than in 2020 but drastically lower than in normal times. Religious rites will begin on Sunday.