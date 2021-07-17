UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pilgrims Head To Mecca For 2nd Pandemic Hajj

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 09:00 AM

Pilgrims head to Mecca for 2nd pandemic hajj

Mecca, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Pilgrims will begin to arrive in the Muslim holy city of Mecca on Saturday for the second downsized hajj staged during the coronavirus pandemic with only fully vaccinated residents permitted to participate.

The kingdom seeks to repeat last year's success that saw no virus outbreak during the five-day ritual but nonetheless caused resentment among Muslims abroad.

It is allowing 60,000 residents of Saudi Arabia to participate through a lottery, higher than in 2020 but drastically lower than in normal times. Religious rites will begin on Sunday.

Related Topics

Hajj Mecca Saudi Arabia Sunday 2020 Muslim Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police urge safe driving in adverse weat ..

9 hours ago

Pakistan stands for resuming Afghan peace process ..

8 hours ago

Merkel to Visit Flooded Areas in Western Germany

8 hours ago

Turkey Sent US 200 Requests to Extradite Gulen Mov ..

8 hours ago

Pak-Russian gas pipeline project to strengthen eco ..

9 hours ago

Biden to Hold Second Cabinet Meeting of His Admini ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.