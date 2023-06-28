Open Menu

Pilgrims Perform Stoning Of Devil At Jamarat

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Pilgrims perform stoning of devil at Jamarat

MINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) ::Millions of pilgrims, after saying prayers on Eid-ul-Azha morning and travelling through different means of transportation on Wednesday (10th Zulhaj), embarked on a journey from Muzdalifah to Mina for the "stoning of the devil." In the scorching heat, the walk can be long and tiring, so many people choose to go by bus or train. But hundreds of thousands of pilgrims including men and women could also be seen in groups, proceeding to Jamarat for stoning.

The pilgrims collected pebbles from Muzdalifah last night and made their way to Jamarat Bridge.

It was one of the final rites of Hajj, which took place in a structure with three pillars symbolizing the devil.

Every pilgrim should hit one of the three walls of the Jamarat on three different occasions.

This year, the Nusuk platform added the schedule of the Jamarat stoning ritual to facilitate and streamline the event that most of the 1.8 million pilgrims will head to throughout the day.

The ritual will be repeated for two more days, with participants eventually casting stones at all three pillars.

Stoning is one of the most dangerous stages of the Hajj, with the press of people around the pillars creating the risk of a stampede.

In 2004, 244 people were killed, and a year later at least 360 died when several pilgrims tripped over baggage while others behind them kept pushing ahead.

Saudi authorities subsequently built the current complex to reduce the risk of stampedes.

Related Topics

Hajj Died Women Event All From Million

Recent Stories

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Lat ..

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Latif

40 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

3 hours ago
 Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US an ..

Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US and Canada

3 hours ago
 Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Bli ..

Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Blind’

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at F ..

Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Fujairah&#039;s Sheikh Zayed Mo ..

4 hours ago
 Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB ..

Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB chief

4 hours ago
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

4 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

5 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous