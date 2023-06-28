Pilgrims perform Tawaf Al-Ifadah

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Pilgrims started performing on Wednesday Tawaf Al-Ifadah (circumambulation) at the Grand Holy Mosque, following the plans and procedures system set in place by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

The General Presidency for the Affair of the Two Holy Mosques and all other concerned authorities organized the entry of pilgrims to the Grand Holy Mosque, according to the procedures established to manage crowds in a manner that ensures their safety, security and comfort.